- ITV Report
-
Police investigate tweets mocking Katie Price's son
Police have launched an investigation into posts on social media which mock Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.
It comes after the TV star posted a screengrab on Twitter of the messages she said she received.
Ms Price appealed for her followers to help identify the person who sent them.
Price wrote: "Caught out!! Another bully on our hands. Anyone know this guy??"
The screengrab showed a message she had received from an account in Brighton which featured two images mocking her son, who is blind.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police are aware of offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price's son and an investigation has begun."
In a separate case, a man who sent Katie Price abusive tweets about Harvey, 14, has apologised to her after being exposed as a troll.
Mark Williams, 30, from Thornaby, Teesside tweeted an apology on Wednesday night, saying: "@MissKatiePrice I didn't think you would see my tweet. I realise it was in bad taste and shouldn't have said it. Im sorry if I upset Harvey."