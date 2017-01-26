Prime Minister to call for 'renewed special relationship' on US trip

Theresa May will call for a renewed special relationship between Britain and America so that the two countries can "lead together" in "this new age".

The Prime Minister is set to arrive in the USA on Thursday ahead of Friday's meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

She will be the first world leader to meet the new US president for face-to-face talks.

Arriving in Philadelphia, she will address the annual congressional Republican Retreat ahead of her meeting with President Trump and will be the first leader from outside the US to do so.

She is expected to use her speech in Philadelphia to set out her desire to renew the special relationship, and outline its importance not only to Britain and America but to the world.

Referring to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, she will say: "We have the opportunity to reassert our belief in a confident, sovereign and global Britain, ready to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.

"So as we rediscover our confidence together – as you renew your nation just as we renew ours – we have the opportunity – indeed the responsibility – to renew the Special Relationship for this new age. We have the opportunity to lead, together, again."