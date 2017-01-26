- ITV Report
-
Prime Minister to call for 'renewed special relationship' on US trip
Theresa May will call for a renewed special relationship between Britain and America so that the two countries can "lead together" in "this new age".
The Prime Minister is set to arrive in the USA on Thursday ahead of Friday's meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
She will be the first world leader to meet the new US president for face-to-face talks.
Arriving in Philadelphia, she will address the annual congressional Republican Retreat ahead of her meeting with President Trump and will be the first leader from outside the US to do so.
She is expected to use her speech in Philadelphia to set out her desire to renew the special relationship, and outline its importance not only to Britain and America but to the world.
Referring to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, she will say: "We have the opportunity to reassert our belief in a confident, sovereign and global Britain, ready to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike.
"So as we rediscover our confidence together – as you renew your nation just as we renew ours – we have the opportunity – indeed the responsibility – to renew the Special Relationship for this new age. We have the opportunity to lead, together, again."
The Prime Minister is to refer to Britain's special relationship with America by presenting President Trump with a gift of a quaich, a traditional Scottish cup of friendship, when she visits the White House.
The gift of an engraved quaich reflects the US President's Scottish ancestry, as the son of of Mary MacLeod from the Isle of Lewis.
The two-handled drinking bowls have been exchanged by Highland clan chiefs for centuries as a token of hospitality and a symbol of kinship.
Pronounced "quake", the cup's two handles are intended to signify trust on the part of the giver and the receiver.
Downing Street hopes that the Oval Office meeting will allow the PM to establish the basis for a "strong and productive working relationship" with Trump and agree a shared ambition to sign a UK-US free trade deal once Britain has left the EU.
But the PM has been urged to show caution in her dealings with the new President over issues ranging from trade and the environment to his campaign promises to sanction the use of waterboarding on terror suspects.
May's spokeswoman said the PM recognised there would be "issues where we differ in approach and view with President Trump" and believed a close relationship would allow her to "raise these frankly and directly with the President".
But she declined to say whether the use of torture would be on the agenda on Friday.