Prince Harry jogs with homeless in London
Prince Harry surprised a few people on the streets of North London today when he ran past them in a pair of running tights.
The Prince was supporting a charity which helps motivate those who are homeless through sport.
He went on a 20 minute jog with a crowd of homeless people from a hostel in Willesden Green - wearing the same black top, shorts and running tights as those he ran with.
Car drivers and bus passengers took photos as they spotted the Royal among the crowd as they ran along residential streets in Brent.
The homeless teenagers stay at a hostel which the Princes' mother opened in 1995.
A picture of Diana, Princess of Wales hangs in the entrance hall of the DePaul Trust hostel and 22 years later Prince Harry stood in the same spot as his late mother.
The Prince has a keen interest in charities which helps the disadvantaged and the injured through sport - The Invictus Games is the most well known example of that work.