Second Labour frontbencher to defy Corbyn at Brexit vote

Labour's shadow transport minister has said he will defy Jeremy Corbyn's orders and vote against the legislation allowing Theresa May to start the Brexit process - even if it means him losing his job.

Daniel Zeichner, whose Cambridge constituency voted for Remain in the EU referendum, is the second frontbencher to defy the Labour leader over the Article 50 vote.

Zeichner said that it was a "very straight forward decision" for him to take.

"It's my strongly held personal position and I represent three quarters of the people of Cambridge," he told the Cambridge News.

"I've had perfectly civilised conversations (with the Labour leadership). They know my position and they understand exactly why I'm doing what I'm doing and it's for them to decide what to do next."

His announcement came on the same day shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq resigned, saying she would be better able to fight against a "hard Brexit" from the backbenches.

Corbyn has imposed a three-line whip on Labour MPs requiring them to back the Bill allowing the Prime Minister to trigger Article 50 and begin the two-year countdown to Brexit.

The Labour leader said he understood the "pressures" facing his MPs, many of whom strongly supported the Remain cause, but urged the party to unite and make sure the legislation goes through the Commons.