Sex harassment case against Robbie Williams and Ayda Field thrown out of court

A lawsuit against Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field by their former personal assistant has been thrown out of a US court.

The couple were being sued by Gilles De Bonfilhs over claims Field "engaged in unwanted and unwelcome sexual conduct and behaviour" towards the ex-employee.

De Bonfilhs sued Williams, 42, and Loose Women panellist Field, 37, for sexual harassment, discrimination, breach of employment contract and fraud.

But a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Superior Court said the case had been dismissed ahead of the planned trial on February 16.

The dismissal was requested by De Bonfilhs and his lawyer on December 22, the spokeswoman added.

The case was dismissed with prejudice meaning it cannot be brought back to court.