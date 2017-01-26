- ITV Report
Sex harassment case against Robbie Williams and Ayda Field thrown out of court
A lawsuit against Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field by their former personal assistant has been thrown out of a US court.
The couple were being sued by Gilles De Bonfilhs over claims Field "engaged in unwanted and unwelcome sexual conduct and behaviour" towards the ex-employee.
De Bonfilhs sued Williams, 42, and Loose Women panellist Field, 37, for sexual harassment, discrimination, breach of employment contract and fraud.
But a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Superior Court said the case had been dismissed ahead of the planned trial on February 16.
The dismissal was requested by De Bonfilhs and his lawyer on December 22, the spokeswoman added.
The case was dismissed with prejudice meaning it cannot be brought back to court.
In the lawsuit, De Bonfilhs claimed Field exposed her naked body, asked him intimate questions about his sex life and discussed her own "sexual activity" while he worked for the couple between October 2014 and January 2015.
It was alleged she asked De Bonfilhs to enter "private areas" of her LA home "while she was in various states of undress".
The couple branded the allegations "despicable lies" and had said they would be "strenuously defended".
They also filed a counter complaint for fraud and false invasion of privacy.
They claimed De Bonfilhs was fired after three months for his "total job abandonment and numerous other instances of wrongful conduct", according to court documents.
Yitz Weiss, representing De Bonfilhs, declined to comment on whether a settlement had been agreed, while lawyers for Williams and Field could not be reached.