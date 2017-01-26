Labour MP Tulip Siddiq quits frontbench over Article 50 vote

Shadow minister Tulip Siddiq has quit after Jeremy Corbyn ordered Labour MPs to back legislation starting the Brexit process.

Ms Siddiq resigned as a shadow education minster, saying she would be better able to fight against a "hard Brexit" from the backbenches.

The Hampstead and Kilburn MP's resignation comes after Mr Corbyn imposed a three-line whip on Labour MPs to back the Bill allowing the Theresa May to trigger Article 50.

Mr Corbyn said he understood the "pressures" facing his MPs, many of whom strongly supported Remain, but urged the party to unite and make sure the legislation goes through the Commons.

But Ms Siddiq said she had to represent the views of her north London constituents, who voted overwhelmingly to Remain.

"I have always been clear - I do not represent Westminster in Hampstead and Kilburn, I represent Hampstead and Kilburn in Westminster," she wrote in her resignation letter, reported by the Guardian.

"I feel that the most effective place for me to counter Theresa May's hard Brexit is from the backbenches."

She added: "I do not support the triggering of Article 50 and cannot reconcile myself to the frontbench position."