Shell wins battle to block cases over oil spills in Niger Delta from being heard in English courts

Oil giant Shell has succeeded in a legal battle to block claims brought against it by more than 40,000 Nigerians from being heard by the English courts, lawyers say.

The company announced that a High Court judge in London ruled that the court does not have jurisdiction to try actions by two Nigerian communities over oil spills in the Niger Delta.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) argued that the cases should be heard by the courts in Nigeria.

But individuals from both communities have previously said they believe they will only get "justice" in the English courts.

UK law firm Leigh Day, which represents the two groups, has said the claims were over "extensive environmental damage caused by oil pollution".

Who are the claimants?