A significant temperature drop today as colder continental air seeps in.

Temperatures will be barely above freezing, if at all, and it will stay bitterly cold. The coldness will be enhanced by the biting southerly breeze and thick low cloud leaving it disappointly grey.

A touch brighter to the top and tail of the country with brighter skies. Southern coastal counties will see cloud nibbled away to leave it a little more cheerful. Temperatures will do better but there'll be a notable biting wind chill.

Tonight frosty again with a chance of ice but the breeze will keep most of the fog at bay.

