Theresa May in US: Diplomatic coup or shameful sycophancy?
The Prime Minister arrives in the United States later today.
Her first port of call is a conference of Republican Party leaders in Philadelphia. Then tomorrow morning she will meet with President Trump in the Oval Office.
Is that a diplomatic coup or a shameful display of sycophancy?
For foreign governments there are two choices in how to approach the Trump Administration. They can jump in and seek to be an influencer, aiming to shape and engage. The earlier you can intervene the more likely the chance of success. This is Theresa May's strategy.
Or a government can fire a shot over Trump's bow and say it will engage with him so long as - and only if - he adheres to shared values of tolerance and rational behaviour. This is Angela Merkel's approach.
Until the Inauguration it appeared May's strategy was smarter. Britain needs a strong economic, political and intelligence relationship with the US, irrespective of who is living in the White House.
But events over the last six days have challenged that assumption.
Trump is veering towards becoming an irrational actor.
Peddling conspiracy theories is dangerous. Telling America and the world that torture works is a betrayal of core values. Building a wall that can't be effective is a scandalous waste of resources. Halting refugees from a country that you are simultaneously bombing is immoral.
At some point, a visiting foreign leader will need to say that. But there is no suggestion Mrs May will identify any of these problems.
If she does raise them, she will risk Trump's contempt. The President is immensely sensitive to criticism.
If she doesn't, Mrs May has compromised herself and the country she represents.
Angela Merkel's strategy of waiting and watching - strategic patience - is looking wiser by the day.