Theresa May in US: Diplomatic coup or shameful sycophancy?

The Prime Minister arrives in the United States later today.

Her first port of call is a conference of Republican Party leaders in Philadelphia. Then tomorrow morning she will meet with President Trump in the Oval Office.

Is that a diplomatic coup or a shameful display of sycophancy?

For foreign governments there are two choices in how to approach the Trump Administration. They can jump in and seek to be an influencer, aiming to shape and engage. The earlier you can intervene the more likely the chance of success. This is Theresa May's strategy.

Or a government can fire a shot over Trump's bow and say it will engage with him so long as - and only if - he adheres to shared values of tolerance and rational behaviour. This is Angela Merkel's approach.

Until the Inauguration it appeared May's strategy was smarter. Britain needs a strong economic, political and intelligence relationship with the US, irrespective of who is living in the White House.

But events over the last six days have challenged that assumption.