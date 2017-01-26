UK car production hits 17-year high as exports to Europe and US soar

Britain built 1.7 million cars last year - a figure that was an 8.5% increase on 2015, as well as a 17-year high.

The UK saw more than 1.7 million of the vehicles roll off its production lines in 2016, with exports reaching a record 1.35 million.

Global demand for British-built cars increased by more than 10%, leading to four of every five UK-manufactured cars being exported to one of 160 markets.

But figures also show that investment in the industry fell last year amid uncertainty over Brexit, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

SMT's chief executive is now predicting that car production in the UK will reach an all-time high before 2020.