UK drivers who speed in the EU to be fined under unfair 'one-way' law

British drivers will face fines for speeding on the Continent as of May - even though EU drivers in the UK committing the same offence may not.

Dubbed a "one-way" law, the EU directive gives European governments the power to access information on the owner of an offending car.

But in the UK drivers, not the owners, of vehicles are prosecuted.

In countries including France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, the buck stops with the owner of the car, not the driver.

This means that although all EU members can access information on vehicles breaking the law, only some of them can use it for prosecutions.

More than 23,000 foreign-registered vehicles escape speeding fines in the UK each year, depriving the Treasury of £2.3 million annually.

Edmund King, AA president, told ITV News: “The EU cross-border enforcement directive is a contradiction in terms as it is neither cross-border nor enforceable. It is a one-way street.