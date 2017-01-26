What happened to that post-Brexit recession?

Well here's a thing: according to the official data, we now know that the British economy has grown more strongly since the referendum than it did in the six months leading up to it.

GDP growth of 0.6% in the last three months of 2016 - that's robust. What happened to that recession many predicted if Britain voted to leave the EU?

The resilience of the economy is something everyone should welcome, Remain or Leave.

But the Chancellor was sensibly cautious: "We're prepared for a period of uncertainty," Philip Hammond told ITV News.

Privately he'll feel ecstatic. Britain approaches difficult divorce negotiations with the EU from a position of economic strength.

Imagine how much more difficult securing a bespoke free-trade deal would be if the economy was spluttering in and public opinion swinging against the government.