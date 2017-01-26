What happened to that post-Brexit recession?
Well here's a thing: according to the official data, we now know that the British economy has grown more strongly since the referendum than it did in the six months leading up to it.
GDP growth of 0.6% in the last three months of 2016 - that's robust. What happened to that recession many predicted if Britain voted to leave the EU?
The resilience of the economy is something everyone should welcome, Remain or Leave.
But the Chancellor was sensibly cautious: "We're prepared for a period of uncertainty," Philip Hammond told ITV News.
Privately he'll feel ecstatic. Britain approaches difficult divorce negotiations with the EU from a position of economic strength.
Imagine how much more difficult securing a bespoke free-trade deal would be if the economy was spluttering in and public opinion swinging against the government.
Why were the pre-referendum forecasts so wide of the mark?
The assumption was that in the short-term - faced with the prospect of Brexit - consumers and businesses would sit on their hands. Spending and investment would dry up and the economy would falter.
Companies have been more cautious, but consumers have merrily spent their way through all the uncertainty in a way nobody expected.
That may be about to end.
The one discernible economic cost of Brexit has been the slump in the pound. Prices are rising and inflation is expected to squeeze household incomes as the year goes on.
To what extent is unknowable. The pinch may be modest, but the OBR expects the economy to slowdown.
The hope, of course, is that a weaker pound will make British exports more attractive.
The logic is that if we retain access to EU markets and cut new independent trade deals with the rest of the world then we will prosper.
That's fine, as far as it goes, but ongoing tax-free, tariff-free, quota-free trade with the EU (our single largest market) may not be possible.
A lot of the jobs in Britain rely on foreign investment.
The Chancellor paid a visit to Microsoft on Thursday to celebrate its commitment to the UK but, in an interview with ITV News in May, the company made it perfectly clear that it wanted Britain to stay in the EU.
Any restrictions on talent, any change in regulation, any tariff or tax that makes building or developing a product or service in Britain noncompetitive, and the likes of Microsoft and other multi-nationals will invest elsewhere.
Future economic growth depends on the quality of the trade deal Britain is able to agree.
The short-term Brexit forecast have proved hopelessly wrong, but the longer-term analysis - which was equally gloomy - cannot yet be dismissed.