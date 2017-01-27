Ten dead as wildfires rage through central Chile

Wildfires have continued to wreak destruction in central and southern Chile.

The series of fast-spreading blazes have so far destroyed 385,000 acres of forest, with rescue efforts hampered by strong winds, hot temperatures and a prolonged drought.

Various towns have been reduced to rubble, including Santa Olga - located 223 miles south of the capital Santiago - where 10 people died.

Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said more fires are expected in the coming days with forecasts of low humidity and hotter temperatures expected.