A slow turnaround

A change into the weekend as the cold air finally starts to give way but in the meantime and very chilly end to the working week.

For most of us cloudy skies will keep it disappointly grey.

Much of northern Britain will be terribly cold with temperature barely above freezing again.

Elsewhere temperatures doing better than yesterday but don't be deceived by the numbers - it'll still feel cold with the lack of sunshine and the bitter breeze.

Rain into the west and north later will continue to seep across many areas tonight - and for many of us escape frost free.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: