- ITV Report
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in anti-Trump protest
Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was live-streaming a protest against US President Donald Trump.
The 30-year-old actor allegedly pulled a 25-year-old man's scarf, scratched his face and shoved him while chanting "He will not divide us".
Police said the incident took place early on Thursday outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, where LaBeouf and two other artists had begun a protests on January 20, the day of Trump's inauguration.
The artists have invited members of the public to join them repeating "He will not divide us" into the camera non-stop for four years - or as long as Trump is president - as part of a "participatory performance".
The group's website said: "The mantra 'He will not divide us' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."
LaBeouf was released after being charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment, a police spokesman said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.
Representatives for LaBeouf did not respond to a request for comment.