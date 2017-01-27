Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested in anti-Trump protest

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was live-streaming a protest against US President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old actor allegedly pulled a 25-year-old man's scarf, scratched his face and shoved him while chanting "He will not divide us".

Police said the incident took place early on Thursday outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, where LaBeouf and two other artists had begun a protests on January 20, the day of Trump's inauguration.