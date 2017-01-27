'Blurred Lines' singer Robin Thicke ordered to stay away from ex-wife

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke must stay away from his ex-wife Paula Patton, a judge has ordered, and only have monitored visits with his six-year-old son.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Colin Leis issued a temporary restraining order after Patton accused of physically abusing her during their marriage.

The Hitched actress also said Thicke, 39, had traumatised her and her son by demanding visitation and refusing to leave her mother's home last week.

In a court filing, Thicke's lawyer Larry Ginsberg opposed the order, saying there was no basis to it.

Ginsberg argued that Thicke was seeking sole custody of his son and accused Patton of manipulating the boy.