British Airways staff to stage six further days of strikes, Unite announces

British Airways workers are set to stage a further six days of strikes in February over a pay dispute.

Unite the union announced the walk-out, which follows three days of similar strikes by cabin crew last week.

Members of Unite now plan to strike on February 5, 6 and 7, as well as for three days from February 9.

The union is in dispute over members of BA's so-called mixed fleet, who joined the airline after 2010 and are on worse pay rates than other staff, Unite says.