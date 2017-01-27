- ITV Report
British Airways staff to stage six further days of strikes, Unite announces
British Airways workers are set to stage a further six days of strikes in February over a pay dispute.
Unite the union announced the walk-out, which follows three days of similar strikes by cabin crew last week.
Members of Unite now plan to strike on February 5, 6 and 7, as well as for three days from February 9.
The union is in dispute over members of BA's so-called mixed fleet, who joined the airline after 2010 and are on worse pay rates than other staff, Unite says.
Strikes on January 19, 20 and 21 also followed a 48-hour walk-out on January 10 and 11.
Only a small number of flights had to be cancelled during the industrial action last week.
A letter from the union to BA said: "Your reluctance to offer a reasonable pay deal to our members, yet spend what we believe is now reaching millions of pounds in trying to quash strike action, suggests money is available and this is a question of ideology.
"We urge you to recognise that there is a chance here for British Airways to take a different route."
What is the BA cabin crew strike action all about?
- The row is about pay received by the mixed fleet cabin crew who have joined the company since 2010.
- Unite says earnings for its members were advertised between £21,000 and £25,000, but in reality started at just over £12,000 - plus £3-an-hour flying pay.
- A Unite survey found that half of its Mixed Fleet members had taken on second jobs, while 84% said they had experienced stress and depression since joining BA.