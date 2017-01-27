Can Theresa May win over Trump at the White House?

The Mexican President was so outraged with Trump's provocations over paying for the wall that he cancelled his visit scheduled for next week.

In fact, despite Mrs May's speech yesterday in Philadelphia , the US news networks are focusing not on the special relationship, but on the potential for a trade war with Mexico .

The question is whether Theresa May is making a blunder racing into the Oval Office. What's the rush?

Today the Prime Minister arrives at the White House desperate for his support. What a difference a year makes in US-UK relations.

A year ago British MPs were debating whether to ban Donald Trump from the UK.

I'm not certain that the Prime Minister can win today.

If she warns of the danger of an aggressive Russia, or advocates for Nato, or makes clear that the resumption of torture would endanger the US-UK intelligence relationship, Trump may well regard her as disruptive to his agenda.

President Trump, who is famously thin-skinned, resents those who contradict his world-view. Just look at his contempt for us, the media.

But if Mrs May doesn't raise these issues, what's the point of her even being in Washington? She will look like a sycophant. And Trump still won't value her. He detests - and exploits - weakness.

So however skillfully she has prepared for her hour in the Oval Office, and the painful press conference that is sure to follow, the Prime Minister may end up looking smaller, not bigger, for her efforts.

Sometimes you can be more effective keeping your distance.

I just wonder whether by tonight the real winner of the Trump-May encounter may be Chancellor Merkel. Someone who is watching and waiting before making her move.