Coronation Street star Ben Price to leave the show after seven 'fantastic' years

His character, Gail's eldest son from her marriage to Brian Tilsley, is set to be written out of the show in early summer. Producers of the show have not revealed the exit storyline but it is expected to involve the revelation that Steve McDonald is the father of Leanne Battersby's baby.

The actor, who commutes from London to Manchester for the role, said that he will take "nothing but good memories" when he leaves the show but said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Coronation Street's Ben Price, who plays Nick Tilsley, is to leave the show after seven years on the cobbles.

Price said: "Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.

"The decision to leave is purely personal - I want to be able to spend more time with my family.

"I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful."

The dad-of-two, 45, has been in the soap since 2009, taking over the role five years after it was played by Adam Rickitt.

Coronation Street executive producer Kieran Roberts said: "We fully respect Ben's decision to leave Coronation Street.

"As Nick, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest plots of the last seven years.

"He is valued member of cast who will be greatly missed, but we still have many months of great storylines with him, leading to his dramatic exit later this year."