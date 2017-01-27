- ITV Report
Ed Miliband: PM made mistake by closely aligning with Trump
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has said Theresa May made a "mistake" by aligning herself so closely with US President Donald Trump.
He also described an early trade deal with the new US administration as a "dangerous Trojan horse" that could erode important regulation on healthcare, climate change and worker' rights.
His comments came after May called for the renewal of the "special relationship" between the UK and America in what she described as a "new age" for both countries.
Miliband told BBC2's Newsnight that she ignored the actions of the new president that included endorsing torture, banning refugees, dismissing climate change and "starting a trade war with Mexico".
"This is not normal times. Her speech was a perfectly decent speech if it had been normal times," he said.
"But to align yourself so closely with his project - which is what she did - I think was a mistake."
He said she should have adopted the stance taken by German chancellor Angela Merkel in the wake of Trump's victory.
"Think of what Angela Merkel did the day after the US presidential election," Miliband said.
"She said, 'Yes, a partnership with America is important, but on the basis of certain norms and values - of human rights, of commitments to equality, things that are important'."
On a potential trade deal, Miliband said tariffs with the US were already "incredibly low" which the US administration would want to lower.
He said that would reduce regulation around healthcare, the environment and employee rights.
"They have less regulation than us. I think this trade deal is a really dangerous Trojan horse for which we seem to be locking ourselves in Donald Trump's boot," he said.
"If you think this trade deal is a get out of jail card for the economic problems we might get from Brexit, then maybe you think it is worth our locking ourselves in the boot.
"I am very, very sceptical."