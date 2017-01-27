Ed Miliband: PM made mistake by closely aligning with Trump

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has said Theresa May made a "mistake" by aligning herself so closely with US President Donald Trump.

He also described an early trade deal with the new US administration as a "dangerous Trojan horse" that could erode important regulation on healthcare, climate change and worker' rights.

His comments came after May called for the renewal of the "special relationship" between the UK and America in what she described as a "new age" for both countries.

Miliband told BBC2's Newsnight that she ignored the actions of the new president that included endorsing torture, banning refugees, dismissing climate change and "starting a trade war with Mexico".

"This is not normal times. Her speech was a perfectly decent speech if it had been normal times," he said.

"But to align yourself so closely with his project - which is what she did - I think was a mistake."