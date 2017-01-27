- ITV Report
England badminton champion, 32, killed in Thailand truck collision
A national badminton champion was killed in Thailand when a motorbike she was being driven on collided with an oncoming truck, an inquest has heard.
Rebecca Shaw, 32, who played for the England badminton team, was riding the bike pillion - with her friend driving - when it rode across a four-lane dual carriageway.
Bradford Coroner's Court heard that Miss Shaw was on her to see some elephants with Julie Robinson when they collided with the truck in December 2015.
Miss Shaw suffered serious head injuries and was revived at the scene twice by paramedics, but pronounced dead at hospital.
The court heard she had been travelling through the south-east Asian country after completing a yoga course in Bali.
But the coroner was told the exact details of the accident remained unclear due to witnesses giving conflicting accounts.
Coroner Martin Fleming said the driver of the Toyota pick-up truck, Natthaphon Klomkhan, told police he was driving at approximately 37.5mph when the scooter drove from a side road, across the lane of traffic and directly in front of his vehicle.
Mr Klomkhan said he braked, sounded his horn and flashed his lights, but was unable to avoid colliding with the bike.
Ms Robinson said she checked there was no traffic before driving across the road and claimed the driver was travelling too fast and failed to take evasive action by slowing down, changing lanes or pulling into a large car park by the road.
The inquest also heard that Thai police had considered charging Ms Robinson in connection with the accident.
Mr Fleming said photographs of the scene showed Ms Robinson's view would have been obscured and that crossing the carriageway would have left little margin for error.
He said it was unclear whether Mr Klomkhan was driving too fast.
He ruled Miss Shaw, who was wearing a helmet, died as a result of head injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.
In a eulogy read to the inquest by the coroner's officer, Miss Shaw's mother Marjorie Shaw said: "She was a real-life angel who cared for everyone around her. Her presence always lit up the room."