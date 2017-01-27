England badminton champion, 32, killed in Thailand truck collision

A national badminton champion was killed in Thailand when a motorbike she was being driven on collided with an oncoming truck, an inquest has heard.

Rebecca Shaw, 32, who played for the England badminton team, was riding the bike pillion - with her friend driving - when it rode across a four-lane dual carriageway.

Bradford Coroner's Court heard that Miss Shaw was on her to see some elephants with Julie Robinson when they collided with the truck in December 2015.

Miss Shaw suffered serious head injuries and was revived at the scene twice by paramedics, but pronounced dead at hospital.

The court heard she had been travelling through the south-east Asian country after completing a yoga course in Bali.

But the coroner was told the exact details of the accident remained unclear due to witnesses giving conflicting accounts.