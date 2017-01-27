Eurovision: Former X Factor hopeful Lucie Jones to represent Britain

Former X Factor hopeful Lucie Jones has been named as Britain's entry to this year's Eurovision song contest.

The victory marked a special moment for the singer as she beat Danyl Johnson, who made it to the semi-final of the ITV music contest in 2009.

She won the slot with a rendition of her song Never Give Up On You during a live voting programme on BBC Two on Friday night.

"Eurovision: You Decide" saw six former X Factor contestants battle it out for the coveted gig, before the decision was handed to a professional jury and a public vote.

Jones broke down in tears as presenter Mel Giedroyc revealed the result and said: "I can't believe you picked me - thank you so much."

As well as pipping Johnson to the post, Jones also beat Salena Mastroianni, Nate Simpson, Holly Brewer, and 16-year-old Olivia Garcia.

Jones will return to the stage in May, when the Eurovision Song Contest final takes place in Kiev, Ukraine.