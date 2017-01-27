Former The OC actress Mischa Barton taken to hospital

Actress Mischa Barton has been taken to hospital after police were called to a West Hollywood apartment.

Officers and emergency workers were called to the apartment in southern California on Thursday morning, following reports of a woman shouting at around 7am.

She was taken to hospital where her condition remains unknown.

The London-born 31-year-old is best known for her role in The OC, but as a child she appeared in hit films Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense.