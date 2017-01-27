Frosty start and low temperatures with outbreaks of rain

It will be a frosty start this morning across central and eastern parts of the UK, with icy stretches in the south-east.

Any remaining rain will soon clear away though.

Otherwise a good deal of cloud around for most, with outbreaks of rain moving into western and southern areas during the day.

There will be some sunshine around too, the best of this across Scotland.

Temperatures will be in single figures for most but 10 Celsius (50F) is possible in the far south-west of England.