Haulage boss and mechanic jailed over fatal tipper truck crash

Being asked to explain the loss of my daughter to my family is a very difficult task and I feel whatever I say will be inadequate to fully explain what it has meant to our family. Day to day I find it a struggle to maintain the motivation to go forward. I think of Mitzi so often and yearn for her constantly.

My husband and I both try to focus on making sure that our remaining children receive the emotional and physical support that they need. They both miss their sister desperately and are still trying to process her loss, as we all are. Mitzi's death has meant that my daughter, Mycha, has lost her best friend, her shadow. Her brother has lost his sweet little sister whom he adored and who adored him. They have to live their life with the loss and trauma of losing their sister. Her love, laughter and singing which delighted us all, no longer fills every corner of our home.

My husband and I are heartbroken that Mitzi will not get to live her life to the fullest, a life she loved with a vibrance and enthusiasm, bringing such joy to all who knew her. We are devastated that our bright, lively, beautiful, vibrant, outgoing little girl will never have her first day at school, learn to read, have best friends to giggle and play with ... the list is endless. We are bereft and emotionally distraught to be without our child. I still find it difficult to sleep and accept that Mitzi has died. That I can no longer hold her and protect her. That she had to suffer such a sudden, traumatic, senseless death. That I was not there with her and cannot be with my beautiful girl now.

Financially we are under greater strain as I have felt driven to give up work in order to support my children and my mother. My mother can no longer take care of the children and I feel the need to be near them for both their physical and emotional security and to help and support my mum whenever and however she needs me to.

My mother spent almost three months in hospital. She was unable to move into the house we had helped her to buy and it had to be sold. She is no longer able to care on a daily basis for our children, and feels the loss of time with them keenly. Her life has completely changed. She has needed a great deal of care and support, and has been on medication to date to deal with the pain resulting from her injuries.