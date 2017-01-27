- ITV Report
'Heartbreaking' research finds girls as young as six believing genius is a male trait
Gender stereotypes about intellectual ability are emerging in early childhood and influencing their interests, "heartbreaking" research has found.
Girls as young as six are shunning activities for the "really smart" and harbouring stereotypes that exceptional talent or brilliance is a male trait.
The researchers say that taking on stereotypes at a young age could reduce the chances of women pursuing prestigious careers.
Writing in the Science Journal, co-author Andrei Cimpian, a psychology professor at New York University, said: "Not only do we see that girls just starting out in school are absorbing some of society's stereotyped notions of brilliance, but these young girls are also choosing activities based on these stereotypes. This is heartbreaking."
His previous research has found women are less likely to gain degrees in fields where genius is regarded as necessary for success, such as maths, physics and philosophy.
The report on the latest study said that further research needs to be carried out beyond the largely white, middle-class pool of 400 children.
"Nevertheless, the present results suggest a sobering conclusion: many children assimilate the idea that brilliance is a male quality at a young age," the team, also from Princeton University and the University of Illinois, wrote.
"This stereotype begins to shape children's interests as soon as it is acquired and is thus likely to narrow the range of careers they will one day contemplate."