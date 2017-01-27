'Heartbreaking' research finds girls as young as six believing genius is a male trait

Gender stereotypes about intellectual ability are emerging in early childhood and influencing their interests, "heartbreaking" research has found.

Girls as young as six are shunning activities for the "really smart" and harbouring stereotypes that exceptional talent or brilliance is a male trait.

The researchers say that taking on stereotypes at a young age could reduce the chances of women pursuing prestigious careers.

Writing in the Science Journal, co-author Andrei Cimpian, a psychology professor at New York University, said: "Not only do we see that girls just starting out in school are absorbing some of society's stereotyped notions of brilliance, but these young girls are also choosing activities based on these stereotypes. This is heartbreaking."