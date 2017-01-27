- ITV Report
-
Industry body warns of 'cash deserts' if ATM funding row not resolved
A row over the funding of free-to-use Link cashpoints could lead to consumers facing "cash deserts", an industry body has warned.
Members of the UK's cash machine network have been in talks over how to fund free ATMs that cost around £1 billion per year to run.
After a meeting on Thursday, Link said a committee would be set up to "explore a way forward for the sustainability of the Link scheme".
Fears have been raised that more cash machines could start charging fees or be removed if the current arrangements for sharing the cost of the network broke down.
The ATM Industry Association warned there were risks that "cash deserts" could be created.
It warned companies could have to look at removing upwards of 35% of their free-to-use ATMs unless a clear resolution to maintain the Link network was reached.
This could amount to more than 8,000 machines in total which would either no longer be free to use or would be removed completely, it said.
Areas that could be particularly hit are London, Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield and Cardiff, findings suggest.
Link said the working group, which is expected to report back later this year, is making the future of the network and cash access needs of UK consumers their "number one priority".
Ron Delnevo, executive director Europe at the ATM Industry Association, said the meeting had provided a "stay of execution" but added: "No-one really knows how discussions will now progress."
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Committee, said MPs could step in to investigate if the situation was not resolved.
He said: "Widespread charging would be of considerable concern, particularly in rural areas and poorer urban neighbourhoods.
"Link now have an opportunity to sort it out.
"If they don't, the Treasury Committee will almost certainly need to investigate."
John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: "Link will continue to work closely with its 39 members to keep regulators, government and consumer groups fully informed.
"The Link network continues to operate normally and it's business as usual for consumers at all the UK's 70,000 ATMs."