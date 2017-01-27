Industry body warns of 'cash deserts' if ATM funding row not resolved

A row over the funding of free-to-use Link cashpoints could lead to consumers facing "cash deserts", an industry body has warned.

Members of the UK's cash machine network have been in talks over how to fund free ATMs that cost around £1 billion per year to run.

After a meeting on Thursday, Link said a committee would be set up to "explore a way forward for the sustainability of the Link scheme".

Fears have been raised that more cash machines could start charging fees or be removed if the current arrangements for sharing the cost of the network broke down.

The ATM Industry Association warned there were risks that "cash deserts" could be created.