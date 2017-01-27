Jo Stevens resigns from shadow cabinet in protest at Corbyn's decision to force Labour MPs to back Brexit Bill

Ms Stevens said: "Theresa May is now leading our country towards a brutal exit with all the damage that will cause to the people and communities we represent."

She follows shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq in quitting, while two whips - supposedly responsible for party discipline - have indicated they will also rebel and risk being sacked.

Cardiff Central MP Ms Stevens quit as shadow Welsh secretary, becoming the first member of Mr Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue.

The Labour leader faces a growing rebellion after imposing a three-line whip requiring his MPs to back the Bill allowing Theresa May to trigger Article 50.

Jo Stevens has resigned from the shadow cabinet in protest at Jeremy Corbyn's decision to force Labour MPs to back the Article 50 Brexit Bill.

Ms Stevens said she had argued against the imposition of a three-line whip and said a "great many" of her constituents had urged her to vote against Article 50 being triggered.

She told Mr Corbyn: "I accept the referendum result is to leave. I also accept that the parliamentary numbers are such that Article 50 will be triggered and we will leave the EU.

"But I believe that leaving is a terrible mistake and I cannot reconcile my overwhelming view that to endorse the step that will make exit inevitable is wrong.

"I expect this to be the most important vote I will ever cast as an MP and for me it is a clear issue of principle and conscience."

In a sign of the revolt facing Mr Corbyn, party whips Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire have said they are prepared to go against his orders.

Shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner - whose Cambridge constituency voted for Remain in the referendum - said he would defy his party leader because it was a "very straightforward decision" for him to take.

He told the Cambridge News the party's leadership was aware of his intentions: "They know my position and they understand exactly why I'm doing what I'm doing and it's for them to decide what to do next."

Bristol West MP Ms Debbonaire said she was prepared to lose her job as a whip in order to represent her Remain-supporting constituency.

"I have always said that I would be minded to vote against Article 50 if it meant leaving the single market, or something close to it. And Theresa May has indicated that that is what she wants to do, so I'm minded to vote against," Ms Debbonaire told the Bristol Post.

"I love being in the whips' office. I like being part of a team that's trying to bring the party together. But the people who matter most are the people of Bristol West."