Man shot dead at Liverpool meat market

A man in his 40s has been shot dead at a meat market.

Merseyside Police launched a murder investigation after the shooting at the Stanley Meat Market in Old Swan, Liverpool, on Friday morning.

Police were called to the market at about 8.15am and officers provided first aid to the man, believed to be in his 40s.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and chest but was later pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Beverley Hyland said: "Our inquiries are clearly at a very early stage, although it does appear that this was a targeted incident.

"I want to reassure our community that we will take action to find those responsible for bringing gun crime to our streets.

"I want anyone who saw anything or has information about this case to ring us."

A police spokesman said the man's next of kin had been informed but he had not yet been formally identified.