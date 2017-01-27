Ant and Dec 'chuffed to bits' after being awarded OBEs by Prince Charles

Presenters Ant and Dec say they are "chuffed to bits" after collecting honours from Prince Charles for their services to broadcasting and entertainment. The duo were awarded OBEs during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, admitting afterwards it was "weird" to be apart when they were recognised individually. The best friends have built their career around their partnership, first meeting in 1990s as actors on the children's television show Byker Grove.

The Geordie duo were known as PJ & Duncan during their pop career. Credit: Jez C. Self/EMPICS Entertainment

Their awards were the pair's fourth gong of the week after picking up three prizes at the National Television Awards on Wednesday. Speaking at Buckingham Palace, Anthony McPartlin joked the separation "ruined his day." Declan Donnelly told ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot: "It’s always Ant and Dec." "Ant’s name is always first and today I got to go first," he said. "Finally I shook him off for all of five minutes."

Ant and Dec and their wives Lisa Armstrong and Ali Astall at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

The Geordie duo were accompanied by their wives to the event and said they would celebrate with a "small glass of champagne." They also said they are looking forward to returning to work on Britain's Got Talent to show off their OBEs to judge Simon Cowell. Donnelly said: "We are going to take these to show Simon Cowell, cause I don’t think he has got one." To which McPartlin quipped back: "Oh, he hasn’t, has he." "So we are going to take these just to rub his nose in it a little bit," Donnelly added.

The presenters have been holding their NTA success over Simon Cowell for years. Credit: PA

Donnelly also said he hoped receiving the recognition would "inspire" youngsters from working-class backgrounds. "You don't expect things like this to happen to lads like us from the west end of Newcastle so it's a huge honour. "We're humbled and honoured and ecstatic about the whole thing. "We hope it can inspire young people from backgrounds like ours that things like this do happen to us sometimes. "Put your head down and work hard and you can achieve what you want. "You can end up in Buckingham Palace."

Ant and Dec are long-time supporters of the Prince's Trust. Credit: PA

McPartlin added it was "great" to get their honours from the Prince of Wales, having spent so much time interviewing him for a documentary celebrating 40 years of the Prince's Trust. He said Prince Charles had joked "so your careers survived the documentary". Donnelly added: "It was nice that he was giving us the award today, having spent so much time with him and having followed him around. "I think we wore him down in the end so it was nice to see him today and nice to get our honour from him."

The presenting pair have had a busy week picking up four awards in three days. Credit: PA