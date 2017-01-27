Prime Minister Theresa May prepares for talks with Trump in the White House

Theresa May will be the first foreign leader to hold talks with President Donald Trump.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will become the first foreign leader to meet with US President Donald Trump on Friday. The talks at the White House in Washington, will likely involve Nato, the European Union and defence. But top of May's agenda will be preparations for a free trade deal between the UK and US after Britain has withdrawn from the European Union. European Customs Union rules bar the UK from formal negotiations on a free trade agreement with the US until after it has left the EU in two years' time. But Trump has shown to be eager for a swift deal and May said on Thursday she believed some progress could be made on easing trade while waiting to negotiate a full deal. The leaders are also expected to discuss security challenges including Syria, Russia and the threat from Islamist terror.

President Trump heads to the Oval Office after flying back from Philadelphia. Credit: AP

Talks will last about an hour in the Oval Office, where Trump has restored a bust of Winston Churchill removed by predecessor Barack Obama. On Thursday, May brushed off suggestions that their different styles will make it difficult for them to work together, saying: "Haven't you noticed - Sometimes opposites attract." Trump's decision to grant a press conference - his first since his inauguration a week ago - may expose differences between the two leaders on issues like the use of torture. May has said the UK will not shift from its condemnation of torture, while Mr Trump has indicated he is ready to use techniques like waterboarding in the fight against terror, saying: "Absolutely I think it works." And the Prime Minister may face questions over whether the NHS will be protected from private US firms in any trade deal. May has said the UK will not shift from its condemnation of torture, while Trump has indicated he is ready to use techniques like waterboarding in the fight against terror, saying: "Absolutely I think it works." Before the meeting, May will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, Virginia.

A Tomb guard walks at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Credit: AP