Rail commuter jailed for 10 years over 'horrific' attack on fellow passenger

A "savage" rail commuter has been jailed for 10 years for a vicious attack on a fellow passenger, police said.

Joe Montgomery, 29, punched a 45-year-old man seven times on the side of his face and head over alleged pushing of bags while on a busy train travelling from East Croydon in south-east London, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

The victim was knocked out in the attack and suffered life-changing injuries in the form of a depressed skull fracture and haemorrhage to the brain.

Montgomery, of Cargreen Road, Croydon, was found guilty at Croydon Crown Court on January 20 of grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced the same day.

A BTP spokesman said the judge described the attack on October 23, 2014 as "savage and frightening" involving "uncontrolled violence" that has meant the victim's life "will never be the same again".