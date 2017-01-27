Standing up for victims as Russian politicians vote to decriminalise some domestic violence

By Davina Fenton

Members of Russia's lower parliament voted overwhelmingly for the domestic violence bill. Credit: AP

A Russian social activist has vowed to continue her campaign to help protect victims as a bill decriminalising some forms of domestic violence was given final approval in Russia. Members in the State Duma, which is the lower house of the Russian parliament, voted 380-3 to eliminate criminal liability for battery on family members which does not cause bodily harm. Instead perpetrators could face punishment in the way of a fine or a 15-day detention. It has raised fears that it could mean impunity for domestic abusers.

Data on domestic abuse in Russia is limited but interior ministry statistics show:

40% violent crimes happen in families, according to data

9,100 women died as a result of domestic violence in 2013.

Alyona Popova, has been calling for tougher laws on domestic violence in Russia, since a close friend was heavily beaten by her husband while she was pregnant. She told ITV News: "I promised myself that I will do anything to help protect victims and promote a non-violent ideology." Her petition, which calls for changes in the law and measures that help victims and rehabilitate offenders, has attracted more than 230,000 signatures.

Alyona Popova holds a protest banner outside Russia's parliament. Credit: Alyona Popova

Popova and other protesters have been demonstrating outside Russia's parliament in protest of the bill and says she will continue to do so. "We need to prioritise and not stop. I will be outside the houses of parliament." "These laws shouldn’t exist in Russia. We should protect victims not the aggressor. It’s sending out a signal to society that you can beat victims." "Now, if a husband beats his wife, he can just take money from their family budget and pay a fine," she added.

Protesters against the bill depict a domestic violence scenario to help highlight the issue. Credit: Alyona Popova

The law still needs to be approved by the upper chamber and signed by president Vladimir Putin, who has previously signalled his support. Popova has sent letters to some members of the upper house appealing to them not to approved the bill. She has also spoken to Olga Batalina, one of the bill's co-authors, who has rejected suggestions it will fuel violence in the home and claims it will lead to a "balanced" law. Popova said some of the measures proposed to help prevent victims of domestic violence have been dismissed by Russian lawmakers as "Western values". She describes being told: "These are all Western values and we don’t need western values in our country."

Olga Batalina insists the bill she co-authored will not given domestic abusers impunity. Credit: AP

The current bill stems from last year's Russian supreme court ruling to decriminalise battery which does not inflict bodily harm, but to retain criminal charges for those accused of battery against family members. Conservative activists objected, arguing it was a threat to parents who might spank their children.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin is expected to sign off the bill. Credit: AP

Earlier this month, a survey of 1,800 people in Russia, found 19% said "it can be acceptable" to hit one's wife, husband or child "in certain circumstances".