Surgeons hit out at NHS cost-cutting plans to ration hip and knee ops

Surgeons have hit out at the NHS over cost-cutting plans to ration hip and knee replacements to only those with "severe pain".

Proposals include slashing the number of people who qualify for hip replacements by 12% and knee replacements by 19%.

This could save around £2m a year, three Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in the West Midlands claim.

It would mean only treating "severe to the upper end of moderate" cases.

Obese people with a body mass index over 34 would also be forced to wait until they had lost 10% of their weight unless their problems were very severe.

Patients in pain would need to have such severe levels of pain that they cannot sleep or carry out daily tasks.

Redditch and Bromsgrove, South Worcestershire, and Wyre Forest are the CCGs that intend to change their scoring system for eligibility, hoping to prevent about 350 operations needing to be carried out each year.

But the Royal College of Surgeons has said there is "no clinical justification" for their plans.

The move is the latest in a round of cost-cutting by CCGs - with some slashing access to treatments, expensive drugs and IVF despite guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Stephen Cannon, vice president of the Royal College of Surgeons, said: "We appreciate that the CCGs face significant financial challenges which now mean they are looking at which groups of patients they can target to save money.

"While the CCGs have stated they hope this policy will save them £2 million a year, it is unclear whether they have considered the costs of not treating a patient.