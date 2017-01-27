Temperatures set to slowly recover

The first rain for quite sometime seeping into the north and west this evening and tonight. Thick low cloud will give misty conditions across the hills of Scotland and northern England and here temperatures will dip to near freezing point in rural spots with a frost in places. Elsewhere - temperatures up on the last few nights and it'll remain frost free for the first time in a while. Tomorrow a dull, damp start for those up early as overnight rain takes a while to move away into the North Sea. After a soggy start this Saturday a drier respite before lively downpours get going in the west - some could well produce hail and thunder. Inbetween we'll see brighter skies and some sunshine.

Nowhere near as cold as it has been as temperatures start to recover and less cold air starts to drift in from the near Atlantic.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: