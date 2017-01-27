Toddler battling cancer handed lifeline after £250,000 raised in 11 days for surgery

The family of a two-year-old girl battling cancer have raised more than £250,000 in 11 days so she can get potentially life-saving surgery in America.

Florence Jackson was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just 16 months and went through 20 rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery, stem cell transplant, five weeks of radiotherapy and a final immunotherapy session before discovering the cancer had returned.

Realising she needed the surgery in the USA, her family managed to raise £255,091 in 11 days from 8,501 donations, including one anonymous payment of £45,000.

Florence's dad, Rodney Jackson, 41, said: "The news that our precious little girl had cancer came as a complete body blow.