- ITV Report
-
Toddler battling cancer handed lifeline after £250,000 raised in 11 days for surgery
The family of a two-year-old girl battling cancer have raised more than £250,000 in 11 days so she can get potentially life-saving surgery in America.
Florence Jackson was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just 16 months and went through 20 rounds of chemotherapy, major surgery, stem cell transplant, five weeks of radiotherapy and a final immunotherapy session before discovering the cancer had returned.
Realising she needed the surgery in the USA, her family managed to raise £255,091 in 11 days from 8,501 donations, including one anonymous payment of £45,000.
Florence's dad, Rodney Jackson, 41, said: "The news that our precious little girl had cancer came as a complete body blow.
"But we were determined that this was one fight that cancer wasn't going to win.
"The doctors have told us the tumour is too dangerous to remove and there's nothing more they can do. But we can. And we will."
The family-of-four, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, set up the crowdfunding page, to raise money to send Florence to America for what could be life-saving treatment.
Charles Wells, chief operations officer for JustGiving, said: "That more than 8,500 people, from all over the UK, have responded to a father's appeal for help to fund his daughter's treatment in such a short amount of time is testament to the kindness of the British people and to the power of crowdfunding."