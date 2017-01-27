US and Mexico agree to 'work on differences' following hour-long telephone call

The US President and his Mexican counterpart have agreed to "work" on "differences" over the construction of a border wall following a "productive and constructive" hour-long phone conversation earlier on Friday.

Donald Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto agreed for "the two nations to work together... as part of a comprehensive discussion" on their bilateral relationship.

The White House said the leaders recognised the "importance" of their "friendship" as well as their "very public differences of positions" over who will pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border.