US and Mexico agree to 'work on differences' following hour-long telephone call

An agent of the border patrol observes near the Mexico-US border fence. Credit: AP

The US President and his Mexican counterpart have agreed to "work" on "differences" over the construction of a border wall following a "productive and constructive" hour-long phone conversation earlier on Friday.

Donald Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto agreed for "the two nations to work together... as part of a comprehensive discussion" on their bilateral relationship.

The White House said the leaders recognised the "importance" of their "friendship" as well as their "very public differences of positions" over who will pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

President Trump spoke to President Pena Nieto prior to his meeting with Theresa May. Credit: AP

In a joint-statement released on President Trump's Facebook page, the two leaders instructed their teams to "strengthen this important strategic and economic relationship in a constructive way".

Mr Trump campaigned on a pledge to build a wall on the southern border, but President Pena Nieto has repeatedly said his country won't pay for it.

On Thursday, the Mexican leader cancelled a meeting with Mr Trump - originally scheduled for January 31 - and said he is only willing to work with America on deals that favour both nations.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has refused to pay for the border wall. Credit: AP

The United States President Donald J. Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke by phone this morning for an hour. The call was mutually arranged by their teams.

The two had a productive and constructive call regarding the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the current trade deficit the United States has with Mexico, the importance of the friendship between the two nations, and the need for the two nations to work together to stop drug cartels, drug trafficking and illegal guns and arms sales.

With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognise their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Both presidents have instructed their teams to continue the dialogue to strengthen this important strategic and economic relationship in a constructive way.

– Joint Statement on US-Mexico Relations
Mexico president refuses to have meeting with Trump

