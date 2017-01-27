- ITV Report
US and Mexico agree to 'work on differences' following hour-long telephone call
The US President and his Mexican counterpart have agreed to "work" on "differences" over the construction of a border wall following a "productive and constructive" hour-long phone conversation earlier on Friday.
Donald Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto agreed for "the two nations to work together... as part of a comprehensive discussion" on their bilateral relationship.
The White House said the leaders recognised the "importance" of their "friendship" as well as their "very public differences of positions" over who will pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border.
In a joint-statement released on President Trump's Facebook page, the two leaders instructed their teams to "strengthen this important strategic and economic relationship in a constructive way".
Mr Trump campaigned on a pledge to build a wall on the southern border, but President Pena Nieto has repeatedly said his country won't pay for it.
On Thursday, the Mexican leader cancelled a meeting with Mr Trump - originally scheduled for January 31 - and said he is only willing to work with America on deals that favour both nations.