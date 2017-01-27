US Defence Secretary stresses commitment to Nato

US Defence Secretary James Mattis stressed America's "enduring commitment" to Nato on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

He assured German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen of "the United States' enduring commitment to the NATO alliance," a statement said.

It added Mattis discussed the importance of Nato in a separate telephone call with French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Pentagon statement said that Mattis also spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and underscored his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security."

The Defence Secretary's assurances come after President Trump criticised the Atlantic military alliance.

In an interview with The Times (£), five days before his inauguration, and on his campaign trail Trump described it as "obsolete", that it doesn't tackle terrorism and that other countries "aren't paying their fair share".