What issues will shoppers and suppliers face from Tesco merger with wholesaler Booker?

Chris Choi Consumer Editor

Britain's biggest retailer now also aims to own the nation's biggest food wholesaler.

It will create an unprecedented concentration of commercial power that will alarm many.

For Tesco and Booker it makes great business sense but here's my take on the big issues they will face:

  • Small shops that rely on Booker as wholesaler will fear that their long-standing rival, Tesco, could gain influence over prices and strategy at wholesale level.
  • Food suppliers like farmers may be concerned that this would give Tesco even more power to get the deals it wants and squeeze suppliers.
  • Shoppers may fear reduced choice - because Londis and Budgens (owned by Booker) could be controlled by Tesco.

However this is viewed - Tesco's merger with Booker is a highly controversial game changer, creating a new food giant.