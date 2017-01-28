Councils call for ban on lorries using car sat navs

Lorry drivers should be banned from using satellite navigation systems designed for cars, councils have claimed.

The Local Government Association (LGA) wants legislation brought in to make it compulsory for all lorry drivers who use sat-navs to use commercial devices.

A spate of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) causing disruption where they exceeded the weight or height limit resulted in the demand for the legislation.

Lorry sat-navs are slightly more expensive than regular devices, and include information on bridge heights and narrow roads.

Drivers can also enter the dimensions of their vehicle to ensure they are instructed to follow suitable routes.

Network Rail figures show there were more than 1,700 incidents of HGVs hitting bridges in Britain during 2015/16.

Lorries of a certain weight or width are banned from many minor roads, but police forces often do not have the resources to enforce the restrictions.

The LGA said the money raised from fines could be put towards tackling the backlog in fixing potholes, which could reach an estimated £14 billion over the next two years.

LGA transport spokesman Martin Tett said that although most lorry drivers are reputable, some rural communities are "fed up" with those who ignore weight restrictions as the additional noise, vibrations and pollution "make their lives miserable".

He added: "It is common sense that all lorry drivers should use sat-navs designed for trucks, but this is only going to become a reality when it is a mandatory requirement",