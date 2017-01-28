Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi will face corruption charge trial

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will stand trial on corruption charges, a Milan judge has ruled.

The trial which has been given a start date of April 5 will take place in Milan and reportedly relates to accusations that Berlusconi shelled out nearly £8m to women who attended "sexy" parties at his home.

According to the Milan newspaper Corriere della Sera, the former three-time premier is also accused of buying expensive gifts which were given to 20 young women who attended gatherings at his Arcore villa near Milan.

Berlusconi's lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, saying the former PM is being tried for his "generosity" to the women.