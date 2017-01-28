George III's draft abdication letter to be made public

A draft letter of abdication written by King George III during the American War of Independence is among royal papers being made public for the first time.

The letter by the monarch, who was often called "the mad king", was handwritten after difficulties in forming a government during the political crisis of March 1783.

The letter which was never sent, is full of crossing out and redrafting.

In the document, the king said he intended to exile himself to Hanover after he resigned his crown.

It is one of 350,000 pages from the Georgian collection in the Royal Archives which will be digitised for online.

The exploration of the Georgian archive, includes the private letters of George III and his wife Charlotte.

Academics and historians worked through the archive at Windsor Castle in recent times and uncovered documents that showed the king had a network of private agents.

One, code-named Aristarchus, asked for payment for the intelligence that the French were plotting to assassinate the king as he walked at night in the Queen's Garden.

Another discovery was a blonde lock of the hair of Prince Alfred, who died when he was a baby, sewn into a letter from Charlotte to his governess, Lady Charlotte Finch.

The academics also uncovered a letter in which the king told his prime minister Lord North that the Prince of Wales had an "improper connection" with an actress who was blackmailing him and revealed Lord North duly paid her off.

The Georgian Papers Programme, launched on April 1 2015 by the Queen, will transform access to papers in the Royal Archives and Royal Library covering 1714-1837.