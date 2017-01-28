Google 'recall staff travelling abroad' after Trump's executive order

Google has reportedly recalled travelling staff members to the US after Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

He has also imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim majority nations including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The order also calls for a review of what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that don't provide it.

A Google spokesperson has told ITV News they are "concerned about the impact of this order" and any proposals that could impose restrictions on their employees and their families.

The technology giant has recalled around 100 of its staff from overseas, Bloomberg reported.

There are fears workers, who may have been born in the affected countries but live in the US, may be prevented on getting on flights to the US.