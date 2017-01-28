Mark Zuckerberg drops lawsuit to acquire Hawaii land

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has dropped lawsuits seeking to buy more land in Hawaii.

The billionaire had been seeking to buy land from Native Hawaiians who own small pieces within his sprawling estate on the island of Kauai.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, said in a letter to the community that they were ending the cases "to find a better path forward."

It was the tech-giant's use of the "quiet title" legal system that caused friction with residents around the area in Hawaii.

Mr Zuckerberg said: "Now that I understand the issues better, it's clear we made a mistake."

After buying the large area of land it was realised that within that space there were small pockets of land called kuleana.

These small bits of land were given to native tenant farmers in the 1850s.