Princess Diana: Sons to commission statue for 20th anniversary of death

Princess Diana is to be commemorated with a statue commissioned by her sons to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry said, with the passing of the years, the time was now appropriate to "recognise her positive impact" both at home and abroad with the monument.

It will be erected in a place she knew well, the public gardens of Diana's former home Kensington Palace.

The royal brothers said: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

"Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."