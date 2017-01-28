Questions set to be raised over constitutionality of Trump's executive order

Confusion may actually be a polite way to put it, chaos would be another, there are reports circulating in Washington that neither the Department of State nor the Department of Homeland Security really had any knowledge of this executive order.

I think one thing that is abundantly clear is there are going to be multiple legal challenges about this executive order's constitutionality.

There may be challenges as soon as Monday morning.

Amongst many observers there is a profound sense that this un-American because by implication at least it does appear to apply a religious test to the question of whether visitors from certain countries can even enter the United States.