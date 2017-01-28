Rain for many but brightening up from the west

Today Rain, and hill snow across Scotland, will gradually edge eastwards, not clearing east and north-eastern parts of the UK until the evening. However, brighter conditions already over Ireland will follow, with showers mainly in the west, heavy at times.

Tonight Showers will become fewer and further between, with clear spells for many, a patchy frost and isolated freezing fog patches. Rain may reach south-west Britain by dawn.

Sunday Rain and milder air will continue moving across the UK, reaching south-west Scotland by evening. Ahead of this though, plenty of sunshine but feeling chilly.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday Mild and windy throughout with spells of rain moving through, although a drier and brighter day is currently on the cards for Wednesday.