Showers tonight with rain tomorrow

Chilly night with some wintry showers, followed by a band of cloud and rain tomorrow.

Tonight rain will clear into the North Sea with showers continuing to feed into western areas on the breeze. These may still turn wintry over the Scottish Mountains and the Pennines.

Overnight there's the risk of icy patches in rural areas north of the Midlands where temperatures will be close to freezing. Further south in England and S. Wales cloud will keep temperatures up.

Tomorrow morning cloud and rain will start to make its way across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and set it for much of the day. Elsewhere it'll be drier with the best of the sunshine across Scotland and Northern England, although here it'll be noticeably colder.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: