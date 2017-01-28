Sir John Hurt: Oscar award eluded most distinguished of actors

It was a scene lasting just a few gory minutes. But, perhaps regrettably for an actor so distinguished as Sir John Hurt, it would be the film moment that would make the biggest impact in his career, and on popular culture.

That moment when the alien bursts out of his abdomen in the 1979 movie Alien. Of course he brought to that role the same studied precision and brilliance as to the many, many others in his career.

How did he not win an Oscar? Midnight Express, The Elephant Man, he was simply one of the most powerful actors on screen. To younger generations he was Mr Ollivander, the wand maker in the Harry Potter films.

Sir John remained constantly in demand, every filmmaker knowing that having him in the cast, that presence and that deep, beautiful voice, brought class.

Even for an actor so busy, he took time to encourage others to pursue a career in the creative industries.