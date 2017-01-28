Squatters in £15m Belgravia mansion 'to be kicked out'

Squatters in a £15 million mansion believed to belong to a Russian oligarch say they expect to be kicked out after a court hearing on Tuesday.

The Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians has occupied the house in London's upmarket Belgravia since last week, when they entered through an open window.

The squatters want to use the five-storey building in Belgrave Place, which backs onto Eaton Square, as a homeless shelter.

They claimed up to 10 homeless people have been sleeping in the mansion per night and as well as inviting rough sleepers from the area around nearby Victoria station, the group is working with London homeless charities to spread the word about the makeshift shelter.

Squatter Jed Miller, 25, said the group did not know the property belonged to Andrey Goncharenko until they searched for the owner online.

He said: "It's freezing cold out at the moment. This space should be re-appropriated and put back into use.

"I think a lot of people will sympathise with what we are doing. Quite a lot of working class people are only one or two pay-cheques away from being homeless themselves."